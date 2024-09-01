Cody Rhodes has once again discussed at length his decision to jump-ship from AEW to WWE.

During a recent Inside The Ropes interview, “The American Nightmare” reflected on making the call to take his career back to WWE after helping launch AEW.

Regarding the narratives surrounding his departure, and if there is a temptation to shut them down before they get out of hand, Rhodes offered the following response:

“I think perhaps people might have already run away with it. It’s not really that sexy of a story. I think I was more referencing that Brandi and I had been offered new contracts. Brandi had a great deal with Tony. I had a great deal with Tony. ‘Rhodes to the Top’ season two, it had been renewed. I feel you’ll hear some narratives online, such as ‘They’re so far off.’ The temptation comes from maybe a fear of it getting away from reality and truth because it’s so easy to have a blue check, say something, and nobody fact checks it. It’s a little scary when you’re in the public eye. The idea that, as we grow older and books are written, and larger interviews. I have a daughter and her legacy is my legacy. My dad [Dusty Rhodes], my family, my brother [Dustin Rhodes] still being with the company. I don’t want my legacy to be, in any way, I don’t want elements that are fabricated or lied about becoming truth. That’s where the temptation is to speak up and say, ‘No, here’s what happened.’ Even so, when it takes root, sometimes people need that to be the story and they’re not going to believe you regardless. I’m fairly optimistic that everything with that will be a great story in maybe ten to 20 years when they talk about the revolution and the industry. I hope I get to be interviewed alongside everybody else and share what a damn fun time it was and I hope it continues. To your point about temptation. It’s not a sexy story and my concerns when people try to put a spin on it who weren’t there or don’t know, that’s all stuff you can’t avoid. You can’t avoid it. It’s going to happen.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)