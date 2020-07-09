Cody Rhodes On Possibly Signing Eddie Kingston, Says AEW Uses Jaguars Resources, Goals For 2020 and more

AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes held a Q&A on his Twitter earlier this evening, where The American Nightmare answered numerous pro-wrestling related questions. Highlights can be found below.
Says he’s considering signing Eddie Kingston:
Is he?
I’ll say this. Arn, TK, @realmmarshall1 help pinpoint challengers for the open challenge.
And against the wishes of those not wanting to reward folks going into business for themselves…I am considering him…and the other 1 who rules my mentions. Stay tuned. https://t.co/7RMwGemd2V
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020
When the TNT championship design will be fully finished:
I’ve seen the new plates w/the nickel and silver plating and inlay – hopefully soon.
For reference it’s texturized like the white IC I oringally debuted.
I love the one I have now though. It’s got character and is a reminder we pulled off a major tournament in these wild times. https://t.co/EAigt930lO
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020
On MJF earning a future title opportunity:
I think he should be in line for one, he’s been Number 1 on the rankings for a few weeks now. Who knows when though?
How I feel personally being one thing, but professionally he’s scary good for his young age. https://t.co/wgeUaRKl0v
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020
What he hopes to achieve in AEW by the end of 2020:
A myriad of things – off the top of my head one thing I really want, is to have the best wrestling figures on shelves!
Jeremy, Magic, Greg, Dana, Marc, and many more deserve credit for their work on #aewunrivaled https://t.co/fjZ88gEce4
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020
AEW using the Jacksonville Jaguars resources:
We’ve been blessed to be flanked by some of the wonderful resources The Jags have – including mental health resources.
“Financial accumen”, “business curriculum” would be great offerings for young and old talent alike. No doubt we will get there. https://t.co/9v3UcVnwog
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020
