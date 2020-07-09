Cody Rhodes On Possibly Signing Eddie Kingston, Says AEW Uses Jaguars Resources, Goals For 2020 and more

AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes held a Q&A on his Twitter earlier this evening, where The American Nightmare answered numerous pro-wrestling related questions. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’s considering signing Eddie Kingston:

Is he? I’ll say this. Arn, TK, @realmmarshall1 help pinpoint challengers for the open challenge. And against the wishes of those not wanting to reward folks going into business for themselves…I am considering him…and the other 1 who rules my mentions. Stay tuned. https://t.co/7RMwGemd2V — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020

When the TNT championship design will be fully finished:

I’ve seen the new plates w/the nickel and silver plating and inlay – hopefully soon. For reference it’s texturized like the white IC I oringally debuted. I love the one I have now though. It’s got character and is a reminder we pulled off a major tournament in these wild times. https://t.co/EAigt930lO — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020

On MJF earning a future title opportunity:

I think he should be in line for one, he’s been Number 1 on the rankings for a few weeks now. Who knows when though? How I feel personally being one thing, but professionally he’s scary good for his young age. https://t.co/wgeUaRKl0v — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020

What he hopes to achieve in AEW by the end of 2020:

A myriad of things – off the top of my head one thing I really want, is to have the best wrestling figures on shelves! Jeremy, Magic, Greg, Dana, Marc, and many more deserve credit for their work on #aewunrivaled https://t.co/fjZ88gEce4 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2020

AEW using the Jacksonville Jaguars resources: