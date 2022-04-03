WWE superstar Cody Rhodes appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show shortly after his epic return at WrestleMania 38, where the American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins in an epic encounter.

During the interview Rhodes discussed how him important it was for him that Rollins was his first opponent. Highlights are below.

Says Seth Rollins had to be his first opponent back in WWE:

“There’s nobody else it could’ve been. Seth walked into the ring in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in his first live event loop ever coming off of Florida Championship Wrestling and it was against me. Dayton, Ohio, the Nutter Center, his first dark match on television and it was against me. The Shield vs. The Rhodes, which I blocked those matches out of my head and then realized, ‘Man, these were special and something,’ and it was him then. It just needed it to be Seth Rollins.”

How Rollins is at the top of the WWE Mountain:

“And I am not insulting Seth Rollins, I heard so much about ‘Dusty’s kids’ at NXT to the point where [phew], ‘What about his real kids? What about his actual kids?’ And again slow learner, maybe it took me a little while but to be able to walk out there and earn his respect as he earned mine once, and this is a different man now. This guy has been to the top of the mountain. It couldn’t have been anyone else now that I think about it. It had to be him.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)