“The American Nightmare” and “The Visionary” don’t need to ever share the squared circle in WWE again.

Ever.

Cody Rhodes said as much while talking about the fellow WWE Superstar during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with NBA star Matt Barnes.

While reflecting on their showdown for the WWE Crown Jewel Men’s World Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event back on October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, the Undisputed WWE Champion recalled the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffering a bad shoulder injury.

“Seth Rollins and I recently wrestled at Crown Jewel and Seth finally beat me,” Rhodes stated. “I’d beat him three times before. Nobody had sweeped him like that.”

Rhodes continued, bringing up the shoulder injury Rollins sustained during a coast-to-coast spot in their 10/11 match, and bringing up how they have each suffered injuries while working against each other over the years.

In his mind, it’s proof that they shouldn’t ever share the ring again.

“But he tore his, I don’t know, I wanna say his rotator cuff,” Rhodes said. “We don’t have an actual answer. But Seth, I know has gone under the knife and got surgery so, at this point, real, not real, however you look at the industry, him and I aren’t good for each other.”

He added, “We don’t need to wrestle ever again. He’s lost a shoulder. That was the first major injury I ever had. But, I was glad to be in the ring with him that night. It was special.”

Obviously the Seth Rollins injury led to him being forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as resulting in WWE making the move to have Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attack him to explain his absence from WWE programming while he recovers from the injury.

