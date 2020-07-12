Cody Rhodes On Sonny Kiss Ahead Of TNT Championship Showdown: “Doesn’t Stand A Chance”

AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes responded to AEW manager and commentator Taz, who called The American Nightmare’s Fight for the Fallen opponent, Sonny Kiss, a difficult opponent to prepare for due to his unconventional style.

Rhodes writes back, “Strongest legs in the company, great balance, and explosive/flush offense(ie 450) when he executes. Really talented and untested. Still…doesn’t stand a chance.”

Since winning the title at Double or Nothing Rhodes has successfully defended the belt against the likes of Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Marq Quen, and Jungle Boy. Will Sonny Kiss be the one to dethrone Rhodes? Sound off in the comments below.