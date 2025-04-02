WWE returns with three new shows today.

Things kick off at Noon EST. / 9pm PST. with the latest weekly episode of WWE Speed on X. Scheduled for today’s show is Michin vs. Shayna Baszler in the latest match in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.

After that, the second episode of the new Stephanie McMahon original series on ESPN+ and Disney+, Stephanie’s Places, will be made available for subscribers. The April 2 episode of the weekly series features Stephanie McMahon sitting down with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. The official description for the episode reads as follows:

Episode 2: Cody Rhodes Takes Center Stage – April 2 – McMahon chats with Cody Rhodes at the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, a place known for being the home of WCW and one where Rhodes’ father Dusty, spent a large portion of his career. There, the two will chat about Rhodes’ path to the top and his thoughts on his own legacy in professional wrestling.

Finally, WWE EVOLVE returns at 8/7c on Tubi TV in the U.S. and on YouTube for international viewers. On tap for the latest episode of the weekly WWE on Tubi series, which airs head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX, is Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae, Joe Coffey vs. Harlem Lewis, as well as a face-off between Dani Palmer and Kali Armstrong.