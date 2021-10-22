During his appearance on The Kliq, Cody Rhodes spoke on why he’s consistently tried to step outside of his own bubble and branch out further than he’s comfortable with. Here’s what he had to say:

The number one thing I learned, other than to reconnect with the fans and get the love from them that I had I needed at the time, the number one thing I learned is not to be in a bubble. For a decade I had been in the bubble of WWE and then the fact that AEW was able to happen proves that there were things far outside the bubble, there might even have been a bigger bubble. But even with that, ‘Okay, I can’t get into a bubble in New Japan. I can’t get into a bubble in IMPACT. I can’t get into a bubble in Ring of Honor.’ All great places, but wrestling has to be for everybody, It really does. It has to represent everybody. That’s the number one thing is not to just be this single company individually bubbled up basically unaware of what’s out there. Prime example, I’m aware of Jacob Fatu at MLW. I’m aware of these things that are happening in our industry and I think everyone from top to the bottom, Tony Khan at the top, is aware of what’s out there and how perhaps we can connect to it.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Kliq. H/T 411Mania.