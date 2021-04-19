AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested that the American Nightmare was going to turn heel after paying a compliment to the Inner Circle’s Santana online.

Santana had posted an inspiring statement regarding competition and looking to be the best version of yourself. Rhodes writes back, “Amen. You can’t wish away good talent either. The best just get on their level. I’m rooting for this man in the warg…I mean blood/guts!”

It was here that a fan hinted that the former two-time TNT champion was going to the dark side, something he immediately shot down.

Literally almost no chance my friend. After a decade of honing my skills at this, and the last 3 – 4 years of such a strong and growing connection with my fans…I’d be a fool to throw it away and swim upstream.

Rhodes has been a fan favorite ever since AEW launched back in 2019. While there have been matchups where he’s certainly included more bad guy tactics, a full on heel turn doesn’t appear to be in his future.