AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho where the American Nightmare discussed a variety of subjects, including how he finds fans in the United Kingdom to be some of the most passionate in all of wrestling. Hear what he had to say below.

Our international presence; locking down a deal in India and Australia. Preparing for our first tour in the UK. To me, the UK have been committed to WWE for so many years based on one SummerSlam. ‘They came here that one time.’ WWE was all over the UK and did a great job, but I don’t think they get near enough service for how good and loyal of wrestling fans they are. I want to prepare that big tour.

Full episode of Talk Is Jericho is here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)