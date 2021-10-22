During his appearance on The Kliq, Cody Rhodes spoke on what the term ‘The Forbidden Door’ really means to him. Here’s what he had to say:

The Forbidden Door, aka Tony Khan, The Forbidden Door is truly open. We have no qualms about working with anybody from any company, we are focused on the AEW product and the homegrown AEW stars, like Sammy Guevara for example. We have that and then we have the ability to cross the streams. I just want to continue to make the show destination programming, which it’s become. I want to continue to provide some of our free agents that have just joined us some fresh pathways that they can go on which include a variety and myriad of dream matches and then continue to cultivate the Dante Martins and the Lee Moriartys. These fresh, beautiful, brand new innocent children who are joining the wrestling business and are so talented. That’s the goal and, you know, there’s a lot of wrestlers out there. We’ll continue to grow the roster – the more the merrier, because we continue to grow our footprint on WarnerMedia, so we want to give them the best wrestling, and currently, we do that.

Credit: The Kliq. H/T 411Mania.