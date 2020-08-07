Cody Rhodes On Who Books The AEW Women’s Division: “It’s A Collaborative Effort”

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter yesterday evening who tagged Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and company President Tony Khan asking who was behind the booking of the AEW women’s division. The American Nightmare revealed that it has been a collaborative effort and that he’s proud of the group’s attempts to give fans the best show on a weekly basis.

He writes, “It’s a collaborative effort, one team! If you’re looking to give feedback, I’m all ears – I asked for it and I love genuine feedback from genuine people. You can warhorse’ my mentions ha, I listen. We try and make the best show for the fans every week! Proud of this group.”

The AEW women’s division has been a heavy area of online criticism due to the lack of women’s matches and content on Dynamite. AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes did state in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that the Deadly Draw tournament was put on Youtube instead of television so it could stand out from the rest of the product.