Cody Rhodes says if fans knew of WWE’s original plans for him at WrestleMania XL, they would’ve been even more angry than they were, which as is was enough to launch that memorable “#WeWantCody” campaign.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh and Inside The Ropes, “The American Nightmare” elaborated.

“If people knew the real plan for me, they’d be even more angry,” he said. “I can’t share the real plan for you, The Rock plan, whatever it may be. That was going to be on my mind in terms of how do we make that work? How do we accomplish that? I had a really good team of people around me.”

Rhodes continued, “That’s where DDP hit me with the famous, whatever happens to you will be the best thing that ever happens to you line, and I thought, that’s insane, that’s madness. I don’t have a clue what you’re talking about, and he was right. Including if it had gone the other way, he would have been right because the audience was what mattered, and I got to be really quiet and I got to say nothing, I got to watch the fire grow and I realised maybe I had every right to be confident. Maybe I had every right to not be concerned. But yeah, definitely, let’s say it was a Wheatley Vodka-sponsored few days.”