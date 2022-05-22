Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the WrestleMania Backlash show where he scored a second straight victory over Seth Rollins. He called the event a ‘wrestling card’.

“I understand that sports entertainment is the proper term in WWE, but Backlash was a wrestling card. Bell-to-bell, there were stories told in the ring, and there was competition, and there was violence. It just felt different. If me being back helps bring that identity, then good because I’m not changing. I’m going to be me.”

“I was really satisfied with our two matches. It was pure wrestling. I thought that chapter was closed, but I’m looking forward to what’s next between us.”