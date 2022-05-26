WWE superstar Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today who informed the IWC that he would not be watching this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing because of the American Nightmare’s departure from the promotion. As a reminder, Rhodes returned to WWE at this year’s WrestleMania 38 night one.

Rhodes states in his response that some reports that had come out regarding his exit were rebuffed, and he’s super proud of everything he accomplished with AEW. He adds that he felt it was just time to come back and go for the big one. His full tweet reads:

Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties. I’m proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor/EVP. It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one.

Rhodes told WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin during his Broken Skull Sessions appearance that he no longer wanted to be a gatekeeper in AEW, something that occurred after he lost out on the opportunity to challenge for the AEW world title at Full Gear 2019.