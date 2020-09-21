According to Heel By Nature, AEW superstar Cody Rhodes was once again denied in his attempt to trademark “The American Dream” moniker, which was the name used by his late father and wrestling legend, Dusty Rhodes.

The former TNT champion originally filed back in March of 2019, then a second time in July of 2020. The report notes that Rhodes’ legal team put in a Request for Reconsideration After Final Action last month, but since the request did not raise a new issue, resolve an outstanding issue, or provide any new evidence with regard to the standing issue, it was denied.

Details of the denial can be read below.