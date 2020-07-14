Cody Rhodes Opens Up About AEW’s Handling Of The Pandemic, Talks Wednesday Night War Ratings and more

AEW superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with TalkSport to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he believes AEW has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and whether or not he’s focused on the Wednesday Night Wars ratings battle. Highlights are below.

On the Wednesday Night Ratings and AEW trying to put on their best possible show:

I think early on we were looking at it, and there’s really that specialness with X amount of wrestling fans tuning in on a Wednesday night. As a big wrestling fan, what does that mean to me etc. I think now with where we’re at and as we’re gearing towards our next big pay-per-view, and we’re gearing towards Fight for the Fallen, we really have to put our focus on having the best show. It’s really easy to get caught up in the weeds with like ‘for X amount of weeks we beat WWE in the ratings’ or get into this wild demo discussion – if you ever catch me tweeting about the demos, please just delete my account. And it’s not wrong, I respect everyone that is bringing it up. And I don’t make the top 50, that’s the thing. People spam me and the management core; Showbuzz Daily, they make the top 50. We don’t make the lists. So, if we’re ahead of your favourite or your favourite shows, spam them! [laughs]. I don’t know what to tell you! I think instead of romanticising about the amount of people that are watching, I think the show has to be about getting better. I think there’s only been twice where I thought ‘I didn’t like the end of that show.’ I don’t think we ended better than last week. And that’s the goal, having the absolute best wrestling show we can possibly have with a disciplined and non-hot shot approach, but keeping the spontaneity, keeping the fire there and focus on longterm plans and things of that nature which we’ve done.

How AEW has handled the COVID-19 pandemic:

I’m really happy with how we’ve handled this pandemic and every week you find out something new about what you could be doing better or what you are doing well. Doctor Samson, who is our chief medical member has been really strict. He is not a pro-company doctor as far as he is pro… it’s hard to put, but basically, he’s a doctor who will not let anything slide, and that’s the the type of doctor I think you want heading up your team. He is as rigorous as the CDC guidelines as themselves and I really like that.

