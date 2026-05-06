Cody Rhodes is sounding off on the modern wrestling landscape, and he’s not entirely comfortable with how much gets shared with fans these days.

Speaking on his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast (full episode below), Rhodes admitted he has growing concerns about WWE and the industry as a whole pulling back the curtain too far when it comes to behind-the-scenes metrics and business details.

He believes that kind of transparency, while useful in some ways, could ultimately have the opposite effect on fans.

“Everything is documented. It’s scary,” Rhodes said. “It’s scary, but it also holds you accountable, I guess.”

That said, Rhodes made it clear he’s been giving the topic a lot of thought lately, and he’s not convinced it’s a good direction long-term.

Rhodes didn’t hold back.

“I’m in my head on some of the things as of late about every single piece of WWE right now, and every wrestling company, somebody needs to share and put it out there,” he continued. “And I think what’s going to happen is an overload of information to where fans just stop caring. Like, ‘I watch the show. I like the show. I like this guy. I don’t like that guy. I like her. I don’t need to know how many people were in the seats.’ It’s wild. I don’t know who’s keeping all of these records. But I’m getting tired of — what do we need this for? Who’s this for? It seems like it’s doing great, you know? Anyways, that’s my bit.”

A fair question.

Rhodes is set to appear on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where fans are expected to see the fallout from his recent attack at the hands of “The Career Killer” Gunther.