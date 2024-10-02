Cody Rhodes’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on October 2 was quite the newsworthy one.

In addition to dropping a big spoiler for WWE Bad Blood 2024 this weekend regarding title plans heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2024, “The American Nightmare” may have also given a slight spoiler about a “big” return.

Following the interview on 10/2, Rhodes was taking photos with McAfee and his staff, and afterwards, the two shook hands and had a brief verbal exchange where some interesting comments were made.

“The big guy’s coming back this week,” McAfee said to Rhodes, who replied, “Is he?” McAfee shot back, “You tell me,” to which Rhodes said, “Which one?”

McAfee smiled and walked off while saying, “Okay, awesome! I don’t know … you told me enough. You just told me enough!”

Rhodes responded, “A lot happening. Too much happening.”

A lot happening, indeed.

Whether the big guy is just a reference to Roman Reigns, who has already been back, remains to be seen. Obvious speculation from many is that they are referring to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Whether the “big guy returning” is on Friday’s SmackDown or Saturday’s Bad Blood PLE remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage, and again on Saturday for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage.

