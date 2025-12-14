Cody Rhodes was one of many WWE Superstars who spoke about John Cena during the post-show after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

“The American Nightmare” was approached by Jackie Redmond as soon as the show ending tribute to Cena following his loss to Gunther in his retirement match aired, and spoke about what Cena’s career and legacy meant to him.

“It’s really hard to describe, in the sense of all the positives he brought to our industry and leaving it better than we found it,” Rhodes continued. “Wrestling is, there’s a way it ends. He did everything right by the book, and it’s still like, when it’s that good, you don’t want it to end. I know that’s vague, but he did everything by the book and taught so many people. He set such a high standard, such a high bar.”

“I’m not trying to get emotional on his night, but more than anything, take a moment and think about those sneakers, and the pump-ups before that, and the man that filled those, and what he was able to do through good and bad times.”

Rhodes further stated, “Tonight, everyone was just chanting ‘Let’s Go Cena’ — not a ‘Cena s**ks’ chant in the house. It’s everything. I’m so happy that it happened. It’s a great, great arena with wrestling history, and I’m so glad it happened there.”

John Cena retires as the record-holding former 17-time world champion of WWE.

