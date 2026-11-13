Cody Rhodes says a Peter Rosenberg comment about his “QB1” standing caused backstage tension before a WWE match, but Rosenberg disputes Cody’s account of what he said. The two revisited the exchange on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, with Rhodes explaining that he reacted to messages from others without watching the original pre-show segment himself.

Rhodes said Rosenberg’s remarks appeared to connect his QB1 label to Roman Reigns even though Rhodes and Reigns were not wrestling each other that night. He described the backstage response as a distraction. Rhodes’ rendition of the pre-show commentary was his recollection, not an independently verified quotation of Rosenberg.

“So now you’ve set it off where there’s literal, like, tension backstage over a thing that was said by someone who works for us.”

Rosenberg immediately objected to Rhodes’ version. He recalled saying that there had been conversation about Reigns’ match, then reminding viewers that Rhodes considered himself QB1 and intended to prove himself that night. Rosenberg asked whether Rhodes had watched the segment or relied on messages about it.

“That wasn’t exactly what I said, though,” Rosenberg told Rhodes. “There had been a lot of conversation about Roman’s match that night and, don’t forget, Cody is QB1. He always sees himself as the guy and he’s going to prove it tonight.”

Rhodes said he received 18 texts and contacted Rosenberg. He acknowledged that he did not go back to watch the commentary. Instead, he approached Rosenberg at the post-show and tried to ease the situation. Rosenberg said Rhodes was the only person he heard from about that particular night, while noting that other on-air comments had drawn responses at other times.

“I thought, I’m not going to look at it and I’m not going to bother with it at all,” Rhodes said. “I wanted to just let’s put the boat back going the right direction.”

The QB1 label has figured in earlier on-screen exchanges involving Rhodes and Reigns. Rhodes did not say Reigns had personally complained about Rosenberg’s commentary. He praised Reigns during this interview and said Rosenberg’s perspective should remain independent, even when it frustrates a wrestler.

“You speak for the fans and you speak from where you came from,” Rhodes told Rosenberg. “You have your own equity and your own career which they need to hear your voice. We can’t wash you out.”

Source: Cody Rhodes on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.