AEW superstar Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on the Carton & Roberts radio program to hype up this week’s edition of Dynamite, where the American Nightmare teams with Red Velvet to face NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and his partner Jade Cargill. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s going to stick to his word and never challenge for the AEW world title:

Ultimately, that decision will rest on Tony Khan. I’m going to stick to my word. It’s the easiest heel turn in the history of wrestling if I were to break my word, but I love that we are disciplined and conservative and we’re presenting wrestling backward from the big events to every little detail.

Believes he is in the 1A level of AEW talent:

I don’t want to sound braggadocious or egotistical, but my goal is to never need the World Championship. Yeah, it sucks to watching Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley with the title when I consider myself the 1A of the group, but I gave my word.

