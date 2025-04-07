– Today, April 7, 2025, marks the one-year anniversary of the night that Cody Rhodes finally “finished his story.” As of today, “The American Nightmare” has held the Undisputed WWE Championship for one year.

– John Cena’s “Peacemaker” season two premieres on August 21 on MAX.

– Speaking of Rhodes, during his appearance on Pardon My Take, he spoke about possibly being the next WWE Superstar to make the jump to Hollywood.

“I’d love to get out there, there’s some fun projects coming up,” he said. “I’d love to get out there and tell stories that way for sure and grow. I love pro wrestling, I always will. To get out there, I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well.”

Rhodes continued, “All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that.”