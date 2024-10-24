– Cody Rhodes is ready for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2025. “The American Nightmare” shared a photo of himself with his Undisputed WWE Championship inside the empty host-venue for next year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

– In related news, Rhodes has reached the milestone mark of 200-days as Undisputed WWE Champion. He first won the title, which kick-started his current ongoing 200-day reign as champion, by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

– Speaking of Rhodes and WrestleMania, “The American Nightmare” is included along with Piper Niven, LA Knight, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Bayley and others in the latest episode of the digital series, “WWE Pop Question.” Watch the episode below to see the aforementioned list of WWE Superstars, including the 200-day reigning Undisputed WWE Champion naming their favorite all-time WrestleMania ring entrance, ring gear, moment and more.