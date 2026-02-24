Celebrity crossover buzz has intensified in recent WWE News following Bad Bunny’s widely praised Super Bowl Halftime Show performance to open 2026. With the global spotlight back on the Grammy-winning star, speculation has quickly shifted toward a potential WrestleMania return. One name frequently floated as a possible opponent is Logan Paul, especially after Jake Paul publicly criticized Bunny’s halftime performance, fueling Wrestling Rumors of a crossover confrontation.

Speaking with TMZ Sports while signing autographs, Cody Rhodes voiced strong support for bringing Bunny back into WWE. “Oh he killed it,” Rhodes said. “I hope we get him back. He did a wonderful job. He’s on top of the world right now. That show is an all-timer, all-timer. Prince might still be my favorite, but that was an all-timer.” Rhodes’ remarks highlight WWE’s potential interest in capitalizing on mainstream momentum during WrestleMania season.

When asked about a potential opponent, Rhodes echoed the growing online sentiment. “Maybe Logan,” Rhodes said. “Maybe Logan.” A Bunny versus Logan Paul match would blend celebrity influence with in-ring credibility, given Paul’s increasing involvement in major WWE programs. The pairing would also fit within WWE’s broader strategy of merging pop culture moments with premium live event spectacle.

Regardless of Bunny’s status, Rhodes is widely expected to remain central to the Undisputed WWE Championship picture for a third consecutive year. Many anticipate a WrestleMania challenge against Drew McIntyre, though reports have also linked Jacob Fatu to a potential title opportunity. If Bunny does return, WWE would once again blend mainstream appeal with championship stakes during its biggest event of the year.