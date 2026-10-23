Cody Rhodes is crediting WWE’s current leadership for making his transition from the wrestling ring to Hollywood a much smoother process.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, “The American Nightmare” discussed his experience filming *Street Fighter*, which was released in theaters on October 16. Rhodes portrays Guile in the film, while fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns plays Akuma.

Rhodes recalled heading into production shortly after defeating John Cena to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Rather than creating an injury storyline to explain his absence from television, WWE simply allowed him to step away for the project.

“I was so lucky, I won the title from John Cena at MetLife for SummerSlam, then went and filmed without doing the usual wrestling, put him out, stretcher him out, he’s gone and then big return,” Rhodes said. “I think the world is all aware of what we’re doing now in terms of, oh, he’s going to film Street Fighter. He doesn’t need to do all that.”

Rhodes specifically praised WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan for their approach to the situation.

“Modern WWE with its executive core and, you know, Nick Khan and Triple H allowing it to go that way made it very easy, made it very easy. Other guys filled in while I was gone and I was able to come back and get right back into it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes was asked whether he had approached *Street Fighter* co-star Jason Momoa about potentially appearing in WWE.

Although he didn’t directly answer the question, Rhodes explained that he spent time introducing members of the film’s cast and production team to WWE’s willingness to work with celebrities.

“I think I tried to slowly, with everybody in the production, explain how we’re very open. We love to have guests. We love to try a celebrity moment. We love to promote the things that our boys and girls are in,” Rhodes said.

“So throughout the course of the deal, it was fun to explain to a whole different bubble. Whereas I’m in the wrestling bubble, what I do. It’s an open, that’s an open invite.”

Rhodes also singled out Olivier Richters, the seven-foot actor known as “The Dutch Giant,” who portrays Zangief in the film, as someone who could be a natural fit for a WWE appearance.

“There’s some wrestlers in the cast that may not know they’re wrestlers. Like, Olivier [Richters], the Dutch Giant, who plays Zangief, is seven foot. I think he’s the biggest actor. That’s a no-brainer. Get him out. You don’t have to do anything. People run into you. Maybe one guy slams you. Maybe it’s me.”

Rhodes concluded by expressing hope that some of his co-stars eventually make their way to WWE.

“No, there’s a lot of connections. So, I do hope they make their way over and see what I do as the day job, cause there was great synergy with WWE and Street Fighter.”