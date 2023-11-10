Cody Rhodes sees big things for JD McDonagh.

The American Nightmare spoke about the unofficial member of the Judgment Day during a recent interview with Gabby AF. Rhodes says that McDonagh really impresses him, and even believes he will be a big-time player for WWE in the future.

He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)