Last night’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara defeat Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed AEW TNT Champion.

As seen in the video below, Rhodes gave a post-match interview and discussed his future with AEW. It was recently reported that Rhodes was working without a contract, for talent and for his role as an Executive Vice President, as his last deal expired at the end of the year. Rhodes addressed the report and said he’s working on a handshake deal right now.

“There’s so many elephants in the room,” Rhodes said. “This is an insane week in wrestling. People think the Sean Ross [Sapp] story is BS. No, it’s not. I’m working here without a contract. I’m not even on payroll anymore. I’m working here on a handshake deal, that is 100% legitimate.”

Rhodes continued and said he’s never felt more at home than under the AEW lights, wrestling for the TNT Title. Rhodes added that the TNT Title will never be secondary because of matches like the one he had with Guevara.

You can see Rhodes’ full post-match interview below:

