When the USA Network cameras stopped rolling, the action continued inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, a big post-show dark match main event took place exclusively for the crowd in attendance in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

As we reported before the show, Cody Rhodes was among a handful of WWE SmackDown talents that were backstage at the show.

After the show, he appeared before the live crowd for a special post-show dark match against Jacob Fatu in a “Philly Street Fight.”

“The American Nightmare” would go on to pick up the victory over The Enforcer for The Bloodline after putting him through a table and hitting three Cross-Rhodes’ for the pin.

Check out video footage of the post-show Philly Street Fight between Rhodes and Fatu from the 10/21 Raw below.