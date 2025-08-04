During the post-show for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), Cody Rhodes commented on how it feels to have the Undisputed WWE Championship back in his hands, his entrance with Dusty’s words being played, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show interview below:

On how it feels to have the title back: “There’s those things in — you know, with WWE doing WWE Unreal on Netflix for example, there’s so much we’re seeing that we’ve never seen before. But sometimes it’s just easy to tell it like it is. And you know this, I know you know this, I think we all know this: a moment like that is as real as you will ever get in our industry. And before I can say ‘Hey, I did it. Hey I worked so hard,’ we have to give it up for the GOAT, John Cena.”

On beating John Cena: “This is what he asked. We’ve had situations like that before, it’s the greatest of all time and John Cena is not the type to give anything up. He’s been saying it for years: the guy or girl, whoever it is that’s gonna take his spot is gonna take it. And that’s the closest I can offer to respect, but also ‘Alright. Alright my friend, time to go.’ And again, I’m still reeling off the fact that this wonderful crowd [in] MetLife Stadium — we won’t see one like John Cena again, but what you guys do as an audience is you give someone like me an opportunity. You give someone an opportunity to be there for you. God bless you guys, you’ve been an incredible host. Thank you so much, guys.”

On his entrance with Dusty’s words: “You’ve got a really wonderful — Brian in the truck and you have Triple H. I had an idea of maybe some words that could describe the journey of a champion. The words of somebody describing the chase. The words they used — the words they used were his words. And ‘The view never changes’ is my favorite thing he ever said because it’s so accurate. And no matter what you do here, it’s so hard to climb and to put that view in a different perspective, and to try and lead the way he suggested. I can’t have him here with me, but in a moment like that I can feel him with me. And that’s a blessing, I’m lucky to have that. And it’s like he came down with me to the ring in a way.”

On not turning bad to get the win: “My dad had a really unique faith in me. I say all the time, I’m upset he can’t see it. But the truth is, he had it long ago. That faith is — I’ll be a little bit ‘inside’ in this statement and I mean it with the utmost respect. A lot of people have thought maybe I’ll change my attitude a little bit. Maybe I take a different direction. And I tell you, it goes against everything in my body to do that. I very much have — [Crowd chants ‘Homelander’] Guys, guys! Homelander is a terrible person! I’ll tell you this though. Years ago, I made the mistake of saying, ‘Hey, I won’t, I will.’ I tried to take it out of people’s hands. Here’s the truth: [turns to the fans] You control our show. You have always controlled our show. As long as you guys are as loud as you can possibly get, whether you are cheering, whether you are booing, this right here [the title] is yours!”

Also during the post-show for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), Triple H commented on John Cena’s performance at the event, Cody Rhodes’ big win, and more.

On John Cena’s performance: “I told John at the beginning of this, he earned the right to do all this the way he wanted to do it. And he is. And I think that’s an incredible thing. When you’ve been on a journey that long as a performer, you get that. You know, when you’ve done it for that long, when you’ve been in the slot that you’ve been in that long, you’ve earned that right. Everything he’s done for this business, everything he’s done for fans for years. On his way out, the ride he wants to take them on, he’s earned that right. And tonight, I thought he put on one of the best performances of his career. And to do that where he’s at in life is extremely, extremely difficult. I know the schedule he’s on right now, and it is beyond anyone’s comprehension of what he is doing. So my appreciation for it is even greater. But I thought he knocked it out of the park tonight.”

On Cody Rhodes: “It’s all the stuff that people don’t see. Well, actually they see it, but don’t necessarily acknowledge because it’s — they just see in their purview is the show itself. You know, Raw, Smackdown, PLEs. But it;s the day-to-day, he’s on a grind. He is doing what John Cena did. There are certain places that people go where they get to that top level where sometimes they want to back off the workload. Other guys want to increase the workload. Cody is of the mindset that John Cena is where he is like, ‘Give me everything. I will do every single thing you want me to, I won’t say no to anything.’

“He has a lot of other things going on, but he’s of the commitment level that he will do anything, and he will do what is right every single time for business. He follows the John Cena model. So for me, from a different point of view from just a fan, watching them tonight. I consider John the greatest of all time for a lot of different reasons, not just as a performer. Cody is following that model. And it’s like watching the greatest of all time facing a guy who was on his way to being the greatest of all time. And that’s something special.”