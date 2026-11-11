Cody Rhodes has responded to John Cena’s recent criticism of their match at WrestleMania 41, admitting that the comments caught him off guard.

Cena defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 to capture his record-breaking 17th World Championship. The match followed Cena’s shocking heel turn and alliance with The Rock, although The Rock ultimately disappeared from the storyline.

Travis Scott instead became involved in the match, helping Cena secure the victory in what proved to be his final WrestleMania appearance.

During an appearance on UnSportsmanlike on ESPN Radio, Rhodes discussed his relationship with Cena and reacted to the WWE legend recently suggesting that their WrestleMania encounter failed to deliver.

“It got me. It got me. And then he said something else this week where he said we stunk the joint out in Vegas at WrestleMania 41. So my heart is pulled in. He always, you know what I mean? It’s like, okay, I felt great. He got me. I had tears in my eyes standing there in Brooklyn with him. And the next thing you know, okay, we stunk the joint out. All right.”

Despite being surprised by Cena’s assessment, Rhodes suggested that the criticism was simply another example of how the 17-time World Champion approaches his role as a mentor.

“That’s what they do, though. That’s what the great mentors do. You know, they never can give you the full [praise], and they shouldn’t. I’m mean to mine.”

Rhodes eventually regained the WWE Championship from Cena at SummerSlam 2025, where Cena also completed his return to being a fan favorite.

Cena continued working as a babyface throughout the remainder of his retirement tour, which concluded in December 2025 with a controversial loss to GUNTHER that saw him tap out in his final match.

Also during the ESPN UnSportsmanlike appearance, Cody Rhodes explained why a potential WWE heel turn would be different than fans expect.