Cody Rhodes is interested to see what Matt Cardona is going to do next.

“The American Nightmare” surfaced on social media on Monday evening to respond to a post on X from Monday morning by his longtime friend, Cardona.

For those that missed it, Matt Cardona released a highly-produced vignette teasing ‘The Completion’ of his comeback journey.

“This was just supposed to be my comeback from injury video, but it’s so much more than that…It’s my career video…My LIFE video,” Cardona wrote as the caption to the video. “The office has counted me out.”

Cardona’s video caption continued, “The fans have counted me out. I’ve even counted myself out! But I always come back. It’s not over until I quit…and I’ll never quit! I am “The Complete” Matt Cardona. If you’ve ever supported me, please share this video.”

In response to the video, the Undisputed WWE Champion wrote in a reply via X, “‘Complete.’ He’s owned that scene, can’t wait to see what my friend does next.”