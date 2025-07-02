Cody Rhodes has responded to the backlash surrounding his WrestleMania 41 main event against John Cena. The match, which saw Cena defeat Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship on night two — with an assist from Travis Scott — sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Appearing on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Rhodes addressed the criticism. He said,

“SummerSlam, I don’t want to go as far as making any promises. But I can tell you the goal with SummerSlam is — if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania — I’ll take all the credit and responsibility for them perhaps not feeling satisfied.”

He continued, “I’d like to get ‘em to the finish line with SummerSlam. I’m very much looking forward to doing this dance again.”

During the same podcast, a potential heel turn was brought up. He said,

“One thing I noticed about that (heel turn conversation), it only really exists on X — is that — and it’s deep, the discussion. It’s a deep discussion and I don’t even — yeah, you never say never in wrestling but, plenty of people in wrestling have got the capacity for the light and the dark but, I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re on that road in the time I have left within my time in wrestling. Who knows though?… You never wanna say never…”

Logan Paul welcomed content creator Ray as a guest on the latest episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast.

Toward the end of their conversation, Ray brought up the idea of possibly stepping into the wrestling world himself.

You can check out some highlights from their exchange below:

Paul: Now, I’m a WWE wrestler

Ray: Ohhhh. What do you think (about me) being a WWE wrestler? Do I need to get stronger?

Paul: You want to join the WWE?

Ray: Yeah.

Paul: If you started doing 100 push ups and 100 sit ups a day I think it could work.

Ray: I have to be strong?

Paul: You have to be strong.

Ray: I see Travis Scott. He got slammed, right?

Paul: I’ll be honest with you. He’s a little fickle with his training.

Ray: It’s cool. If Travis Scott can do it, I can do it.

Paul: I think you can definitely do it, Ray.

Ray: I think I’d slay em.

Seth Rollins makes a cameo in A Day To Remember’s latest music video. The WWE RAW star appears in the video for the band’s track “All My Friends,” which you can watch below.

Rollins has long been a vocal supporter of the band. The song is featured on their eighth studio album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1, which dropped physically in February and hit streaming platforms in March.

