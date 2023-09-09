Cody Rhodes looks back at his career prior to launching AEW.

The American Nightmare became one of the most popular stars in ROH, NJPW, and indies all over the world, which granted the former multi-time champion the power to do whatever he wanted creatively. He recalled getting too much control during a recent interview on the Dale Jr Download program.

Whether right, wrong or indifferent, I was doing it my way. There are a lot of incidents in that run that are not right. ‘This is what we’re doing here folks, this is it.’ I tell people all the time, if you want to to look at what letting someone…Sometimes I get in my own way when it comes to my own creative. There is a prime example; when I was in Ring of Honor, they just let me do whatever. ‘WWE guy, people are coming to see him, they were smaller crowds, big autograph line.’

Cody would look back at a time he had two bear mascots, citing that was one of the occasions he knew his creative freedoms had gone too far.

One of the things I did was, I had two mascots, they were people in bear suits. It didn’t make a lick of sense and they’d be at the signing, standing with me, one was a business bear, one was a drug free bear. It was all this non-sensical, it stemmed off a YouTube series [Being The Elite], it had roots, but if I look at the photos and you see me with these two bears, that’s what creative freedom gone too far looks like. I loved it, but very much, even my time at AEW as the Executive Vice President, also in my way a little bit. Someone else make a decision for me here because at that point, I made all these decisions and was doing it my way. You need guidance and you need those people who have been there and done it. I had some big home runs and some big misses.

