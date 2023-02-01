Cody Rhodes made an appearance on the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

During it, he recalled getting his neck tattoo of the ‘American Nightmare.’ He got the tattoo two days before wrestling for AEW and it was something that was a distraction in an AEW production meeting.

“The tattoo on the neck… The dude drew it and I’ve always liked the design and ‘The American Nightmare’ design was what it was but, I powered through because I have one tattoo on my chest for my dad and stuff so I don’t have a lot of tattoos, and I’m powering through and he’s like, ‘Do you really want to take a break? You probably wanna take a break, right? You wanna take a break?’ And I kept thinking, ah, I’m good, I’m good. I wish I had took a break because I didn’t know it was double the size of the drawing I saw and I thought, oh my God, I’m wrestling in two days because he said, ‘Either do it months out or just two days before…’ I don’t know if it was a mistake or I wasn’t paying attention. A lot of people were like, ‘Neck? Neck? Neck?’ And then my boss at the time, this was when I was at AEW, he just thought, ‘No way. Not gonna be your neck’ and then I walked into the production meeting the next day… I remember Jim Ross was — legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross — literally just (staring at me). The whole meeting was just staring at it. Not listening to anything.”