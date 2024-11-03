Cody Rhodes is making bank.

“The American Nightmare” recalled the private meeting he had with Vince McMahon when initially negotiating his return to WWE in 2022, during which he was given the paper-slide treatment, as seen in movies.

“Really old school,” Cody said during an appearance on Andrew Schultz’ “Flagrant” podcast. “Scribbled on a piece of paper the amount of money the contract would be for and just slid it across, which was unnecessary.”

The Undisputed WWE Champion would then go on to reveal that the deal he was offered was 15-times the amount of money he was paid during his initial run with the company.

“I can’t tell you exactly how much it was,” he said. “I can tell you it was 15 times more than what I had been making in WWE in the first run.”

