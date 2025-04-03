– Cody Rhodes shared a story about being babysat by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during his days as “Stunning” Steve Austin in WCW, while Rhodes’ father, Dusty Rhodes, was essentially running the show. “The American Nightmare” shared the story to Stephanie McMahon during episode two of her new ESPN+ original series, “Stephanie’s Places,” which was released on April 2, 2025.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes his rightful place in WWE history during WrestleMania 41 Weekend, as the WWE Chief Content Officer will be inducted into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Ahead of the big moment, WWE has decided it is a good time to look back at the iconic ring entrance of “The Game” in a WWE Playlist compilation from his many matches on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” continued on Thursday morning with the release of the complete Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship from the main event of WrestleMania XII. The bout comes in at number 14 on the list.

– Finally, the WWE NXT YouTube channel released the complete episode of WWE NXT from June 12, 2014. The show features Paige (Saraya), Bayley and Emma (Tenille Dashwood) teaming up to take on The BFFs trio of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) and Summer Rae, as well as Sami Zayn taking on mysterious masked newcomer Mr. NXT.