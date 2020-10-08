Cody Rhodes is once again your TNT champion.

The American Nightmare defeated Brodie Lee in the promotion’s first ever Dog Collar matchup on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which saw both men get busted open and Arn Anderson get involved by hitting a Dark Order member with his signature spinebuster. Rhodes picked up the win clean after connecting with his Cross-Rhodes finisher, the second one he hit throughout the duration of the matchup.

RT if this face from @ThisBrodieLee is giving you nightmares tonight #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wr9i2Y5I2F — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020

Shortly after Rhodes announced that he would be defending the gold on next week’s anniversary show. When commentary asked who he would be facing…Orange Cassidy appeared and the match was confirmed.

