Cody Rhodes Records Fifth TNT Title Defense Over Sonny Kiss On Tonight’s AEW Fight For The Fallen

On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen special on TNT, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT championship, and record his fifth successful title defense since winning the gold at Double or Nothing. Kiss put up a valiant effort and nearly stole the match on several occasions, but Rhodes put him away with the Cross-Rhodes.

.@SonnyKissXO brings the roar of the @Jaguars into this TNT Championship match!

Watch Fight for the Fallen NOW at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/uYAcbfV2bk — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020

Arn Anderson didn't mess up his words when coaching @CodyRhodes mid-match.

Watch Fight for the Fallen NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1TwvCVo1eu — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020

.@CodyRhodes is showing some frustration during this TNT Championship match.

Watch Fight for the Fallen NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ONPwhCcKum — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020

Full Fight for the Fallen results here.