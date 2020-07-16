 Cody Rhodes Records Fifth TNT Title Defense Over Sonny Kiss On Tonight's AEW Fight For The Fallen

4 comments

On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen special on TNT, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT championship, and record his fifth successful title defense since winning the gold at Double or Nothing. Kiss put up a valiant effort and nearly stole the match on several occasions, but Rhodes put him away with the Cross-Rhodes.

Full Fight for the Fallen results here.

