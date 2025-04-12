On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes made a memorable appearance, showcasing several iconic WWE Championship belts, including the original Undisputed Title, the Winged Eagle, and the Spinner Belt. He emphasized the legacy of the title and declared that being Undisputed WWE Champion makes him the best in the world.

Rhodes gave a nod to DEFY Wrestling and acknowledged the fans’ right to cheer for whoever they want. He praised fellow WWE stars like CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Liv Morgan, saying they all push each other to be better — even though he sees himself as the “Captain.”

He wrapped up his segment by reflecting on his toughest battles, like those with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and said he thrives under pressure. Looking ahead to WrestleMania 41, Cody promised to give it his all — and when it’s over, he’ll gladly let John Cena have his moment.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson often uses social media to share positivity, fitness tips, and WWE updates, but sometimes he just posts randomly.

On Friday night, he shared a lighthearted video of himself getting ready to tackle a Rubik’s Cube. For the challenge, he wore a New Japan Pro Wrestling shirt.

WWE has announced the official lineups for WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday and Sunday.

You can check out the updated WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup(s) below:

WRESTLEMANIA 41 (SATURDAY):

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship:

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

WWE United States Championship:

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE World Tag Team Championships:

War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

WRESTLEMANIA 41 (SUNDAY):

Undisputed WWE Championship:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Women’s World Championship:

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta

Sin City Street Fight:

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships:

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria