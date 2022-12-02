One year ago Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo engaged in an epic battle on an episode of AEW Dynamite, which ended with The American Nightmare picking up the win after hitting a reverse suplex through a flaming table. The spot went viral online as a fitting conclusion to the two men’s feud.

Rhodes, who is now in WWE, took to Twitter to respond to several fans re-sharing the moment on its anniversary. On the first post he writes, “Such a brutal rivalry. I remember thinking I don’t ever want the generic “street fight” moniker attached to things and if it is…I’ll go hard enough and hopefully it’ll mean something. Not my best friend, but damn dude is a great wrestler.”

In a separate post a fan asks why Rhodes felt the need to include such a dangerous spot. He writes back, “I was the quarterback and face of the company at that time…I wanted to make sure every time I was in the ring that every potential household was tuned into to that segment. And I wanted paying customers to always have an amazing experience and something to talk about that week.”

Rhodes has been out of action since the summer recovering from a torn pectoral injury that he had surgery on. See his tweets below.

