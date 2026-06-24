Cody Rhodes has nothing but respect for Triple H’s role atop WWE creative, calling the company’s Chief Content Officer the person with the toughest job in the wrestling business today.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show (see video below), Rhodes discussed WWE’s creative process and praised Triple H’s leadership, stating that he doesn’t believe anyone could do the job better.

At the same time, Rhodes admitted that working in a creative capacity is something he hopes to explore later in his career.

“In the wrestling space, nobody has a harder job than Triple H right now,” Rhodes said. “There’s never been a booker in the history of the business that has just been beloved and revered the entire time. Nobody has a harder job and no one can do that job better than he can do it. And it’s obviously something that interests me too.”

Rhodes’ comments came while reflecting on a backstage incident during WrestleMania 42 weekend that led him to reconsider how he approaches challenges within the company.

According to Rhodes, he had a rare outburst backstage and quickly realized afterward that he needed to focus less on frustration and more on helping find solutions.

“In retrospect, I had a bit of an outburst backstage, which shockingly didn’t get recorded because it seems like everything gets recorded. And I knew right when I got to my bus, and when I say outburst, it’s like me muttering some curse words, like on A Christmas Story, and yelling and, you know, knocking over some water bottles a la Sami Zayn, nothing too intense.”

“I remember thinking when I got to the bus thinking, I’ve outgrown that. I don’t need to be having temper tantrums. I need to be helping provide solutions.”

Rhodes later revealed that the frustration stemmed from language used during a WWE broadcast, explaining that an expletive being heard on the show was what set him off.

“I think it was an F-bomb being dropped in the ring because I am genuinely a goody two-shoes, whether people like to believe it or not, and there’s really no room for those on our show because we get blacked out.”

The Undisputed WWE Champion went on to reiterate that his interest in creative stretches back years, dating to his experiences watching his father, Dusty Rhodes, work behind the scenes and later during his own executive role outside WWE.

“I’ve always had an interest in it. I had an interest in it when my dad did it and was a performer. I had an interest in it, had my time away from WWE when I was an executive vice president. And I certainly would be lying to you if I said I don’t have an interest in it.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match this weekend at WWE Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show.