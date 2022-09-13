WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to wish his wife, the great Brandi Rhodes, a happy anniversary. The American Nightmare writes, “Happy Anniversary @TheBrandiRhodes. Today is the best day. Thank you for the endless unspoken sacrifices you’ve made for me, for being the best mom, and being the ultimate confidant (oldie but a goodie pic).”

The photo Rhodes shared was when he held the ROH world championship. When a fan responded to the post saying they rather enjoyed his run with the promotion Rhodes agreed, adding that it helped shape him as the competitor he would eventually become. His full response reads: “Lovely time – ROH was so good for me. Got to work w/the Bucks, big Frank, Lethal, Hunter/CD, Joe & Greg, Chrissy, and a super underrated production team that allowed me to play my music uninterrupted. We got to legit change the wrestling world and shaped me as a competitor/person.”

