AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of Comicbook.com about a wide range of topics, most notably how he felt about doing the flaming table spot in his street fight against Andrade El Idolo. Highlights are below.

Calls it one of the dumbest things he’s ever done:

I’m going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) maybe the dumbest thing I’ve ever done But man, it was cool. Dumb, but also what a good image, in terms of just that’s how we do Dynamite. That specific incident wasn’t so much about topping myself, I just hate in wrestling when you’ll hear, “Oh, it’s a street fight. It’s a Tupelo Falls Count Anywhere match or whatever,” and then it’s just Basic Betty, it’s checking boxes versus actually taking that level of danger into account.

On bringing a level of danger back to the street fight: