Cody Rhodes is the Quarterback of the WWE talent roster.

But who is the locker room leader that gives speeches to the talent like a quarterback might do for his team before a big NFL game?

The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on October 2 and was asked this exact question.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where “The American Nightmare” recalled a speech The Undertaker gave to the WWE locker room before the historic Raw on Netflix debut, as well as some other leaders behind-the-scenes who will encourage talent.

On The Undertaker giving a speech to the locker room for the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut: “I think the last time we had somebody talk to the whole group was Undertaker talking about Netflix Raw and just what that meant, which was really great because some of the younger ones might not realize who The Undertaker was as an actual in-ring performer,” Rhodes said. “And for him to explain how big of a deal this was, that this was happening, that was one where you wanted to run through a brick wall.”

On Paul Heyman, Michael Hayes and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque being other leaders who will encourage talent: “The other guys who will do it, who are more subtle, it’s not a pep talk — it’s more of a pull you aside and hit you with something that’s like, ‘Whoo,’ is, again, Mr. Heyman. He doesn’t take me as one of his guys, I usually am fighting his guys, but when he says something, it matters. And Michael Hayes, Michael Hayes is one that — he’s just a wild, he’ll hit you with something or pull the curtain back and show you all of the people and where they are. Just, again, don’t want to take any of this for granted… Those are good pep-talk guys. Hunter’s good too. Now that I think about it, we got a lot of good leaders on the squad, for sure.”

(H/T to Joseph Currier of F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)