“The American Nightmare” and “Jigga Man” had a viral FaceTime chat earlier this year.

Cody Rhodes and Jay-Z were put on FaceTime together by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin during Fanatics Fest NYC back in August (Watch Video Here), and during a Billboard interview this week to promote WWE Bad Blood 2024, the Undisputed WWE Champion reflected on this cool moment.

“I have to thank Michael Rubin at Fanatics for that,” Rhodes said. “He was just having a normal, regular chat like he does with somebody like Jay-Z. That whole moment was incredible for me to go Fanatics Fest, first time ever, and to hear from the horse’s mouth himself what I only been told about some of WWE’s merchandising numbers and my own specifically.”

Rhodes continued, “To be in the top five of all of the athletes represented, as a kid, trying to tell everyone around him, ‘Hey, wrestling is really cool. You should come over to my house, you’ll like it. Hey, come to the show with me, you’ll be a fan,’ to see it hit this mainstream level again. I don’t wanna take it for granted.”

Cody Rhodes joins Roman Reigns for a tag-team match against The Bloodline in the main event of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event this Saturday, October 5, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.