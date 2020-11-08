AEW superstar Cody Rhodes issued a short statement on Twitter following his TNT title loss to Darby Allin at last night’s Full Gear pay per view. The American Nightmare calls his defeat “heartbreaking,” but praises Allin and recognizes him as a young new leader for the AEW Brand.

Rhodes writes, “Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin The rookies aren’t rookies anymore. They are stars. You can be a loner, but now you’re a leader. Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion.”

Allin also made a short statement on Twitter writing, “When I take the ball yer never getting it back.:

The loss ended Rhodes’ second reign with the TNT title, with Allin becoming the fourth ever champion since the belt was introduced back at the May Double Or Nothing show. Check out both tweets below.

