AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Instagram earlier today and released his first comments since he and Brandi revealed that they’re going to be parents on last night’s Dynamite. The American Nightmare thanks the fans for sharing their intense outburst of love before expressing his excitement at getting to be a father.

I hope the kid looks like Brandi – thank you all for the intense outpouring of love and support. I get to be a Dad!

Brandi also spoke with People Magazine last night to give her comments. You can read about that here.