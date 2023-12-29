Cody Rhodes is not going anywhere.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022 and was instantly catapulted as one of its top superstars. Word of Rhodes having a new contract being put in place starting making the rounds and now a new report indicates that he will be remaining in WWE for some time.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a multi-year extension back in October, one which is expected to be for much more money than his previous contract. If true, he would join several other top stars re-signing such as Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Dominik Mysterio and Zelina Vegas.

2024 stands to be a major contract/free agency year in professional wrestling, but Cody Rhodes looks to remain in WWE and “finish his story” against Roman Reigns.