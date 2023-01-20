Cody Rhodes was reportedly not medically cleared to return to the ring as of earlier this week.

As noted, WWE announced during Monday’s RAW that Rhodes will be returning in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. You can click here for backstage news on why WWE announced Rhodes’ return ahead of time.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Rhodes was not medically cleared as of when WWE announced his return, but the fact that he was announced indicated that it’s just a formality, and he is expected to be cleared soon.

Rhodes has been working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as of late, preparing for his ring return. Rhodes has been training with WWE NXT Superstars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes, and is said to be ready for his comeback.

