Cody Rhodes has reportedly signed with WWE.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, multiple WWE sources now report that Rhodes has signed a new contract to return to the company, according to PWInsider. Rhodes reportedly inked the deal 10-14 days ago.

The current plan is for Rhodes to return during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. The early word says that Rhodes will be on the RAW brand.

Rhodes is rumored to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, but there’s no update on if that match will happen or not.

Rhodes was signed to WWE from 2006-2016. He helped launch AEW but left the company last month. It’s believed that his wife, Brandi Rhodes, will not be returning to WWE with him.

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.